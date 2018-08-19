Faroe Petroleum (FPM) PT Raised to GBX 160 at BMO Capital Markets

Faroe Petroleum (LON:FPM) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from GBX 156 ($1.99) to GBX 160 ($2.04) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Faroe Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They set an “add” rating and a GBX 157 ($2.00) price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.85) price objective on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Faroe Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 145.75 ($1.86).

Get Faroe Petroleum alerts:

LON:FPM opened at GBX 141 ($1.80) on Friday. Faroe Petroleum has a 52-week low of GBX 74.50 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 116.80 ($1.49).

In other Faroe Petroleum news, insider Helge Hammer sold 425,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £586,781.52 ($748,541.29).

Faroe Petroleum Company Profile

Faroe Petroleum plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas fields in Northwest Europe. The company has interests in the Trym, Tambar, Ula, and Ringhorne East fields in Norway; and Blane oil field in the United Kingdom. As of January 1, 2018, it had proven and probable reserves of 114.1 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Faroe Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faroe Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.