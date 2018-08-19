Fabrinet (FN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $43.66 on Friday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 40,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $1,483,229.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Mitchell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $1,404,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,321.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,730 shares of company stock worth $8,325,854. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

