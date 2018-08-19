Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Expedia Group worth $19,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,441,064 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $159,108,000 after acquiring an additional 956,715 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,965,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 902,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $99,649,000 after acquiring an additional 361,311 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,337,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 2,909,233 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $321,208,000 after acquiring an additional 247,413 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $131.03 on Friday. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The online travel company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.83. Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.06.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.99, for a total transaction of $207,282.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $264,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.48, for a total transaction of $467,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,316 shares of company stock worth $1,125,813 over the last three months. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

