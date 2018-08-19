Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors Raises Holdings in Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (PBH)

Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors owned about 0.20% of Prestige Brands worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Prestige Brands by 135.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Brands during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Prestige Brands during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Brands during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Prestige Brands during the second quarter worth about $263,000.

PBH stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Prestige Brands had a net margin of 32.76% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $253.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Prestige Brands’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Prestige Brands to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 target price on shares of Prestige Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Prestige Brands Company Profile

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

