Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

ESL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Esterline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Esterline Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Esterline Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th.

Esterline Technologies stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,087. Esterline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Esterline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Esterline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Esterline Technologies will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Esterline Technologies news, major shareholder Hawkeye Fund Fpa sold 2,000 shares of Esterline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $146,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Esterline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,219 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 786,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,569,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Esterline Technologies Company Profile

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

