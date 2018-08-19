Essendant Inc (ESND) Position Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Essendant Inc (NASDAQ:ESND) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Essendant were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essendant during the second quarter worth $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essendant during the second quarter worth $2,110,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Essendant by 27.2% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 184,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 39,445 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Essendant during the second quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Essendant during the first quarter worth $1,512,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESND opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $587.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 1.32. Essendant Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08.

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Essendant had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESND. TheStreet raised shares of Essendant from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Essendant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Essendant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Essendant Inc operates as a distributor of workplace items in the United States and internationally. It offers janitorial and sanitation supplies, breakroom items, foodservice consumables, safety and security items, and paper and packaging supplies. The company also provides technology products, such as computer accessories, imaging supplies, and data storage products; and computer hardware, including printers and other peripherals.

