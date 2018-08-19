Erica Schultz Sells 3,623 Shares of New Relic Inc (NEWR) Stock

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) CRO Erica Schultz sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $373,277.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 16th, Erica Schultz sold 1,800 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $192,132.00.

On Friday, June 15th, Erica Schultz sold 1,800 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $195,120.00.

On Monday, June 18th, Erica Schultz sold 2,689 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $292,132.96.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $100.49 on Friday. New Relic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -135.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $108.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.09 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on New Relic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on New Relic from $93.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at $64,051,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 122.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of New Relic by 55.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of New Relic by 14.2% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 24,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 34.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,846,000 after buying an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

