ERC20 (ERC20) Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $0.00 and $8,203.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00008399 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, Mercatox and Kuna.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00301598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00156262 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000222 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011700 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00036554 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20’s launch date was October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project . The official website for ERC20 is belance.io

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

