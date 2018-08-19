ERA Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (ERA)

ERA (CURRENCY:ERA) traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, ERA has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ERA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptohub. ERA has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $96.00 worth of ERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00295086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00155927 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000223 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00035984 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ERA Profile

ERA’s total supply is 6,022,910 coins. ERA’s official Twitter account is @blakestarcoin . The official website for ERA is www.eranetwork.net . The Reddit community for ERA is /r/blakestar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ERA Coin Trading

ERA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

