Equity Residential (EQR) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,349 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $9,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $101,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $173,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $187,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.50 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.62.

Equity Residential stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.97 and a fifty-two week high of $70.46.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.34 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David S. Santee sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $118,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 303 properties consisting of 78,399 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

