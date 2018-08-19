Equal Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,359.00 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Equal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Mercatox. Equal has a market cap of $642,523.00 and $1,359.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Equal has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015532 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00309407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00157738 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000216 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00036700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 797,298,557 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,103,356 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken . The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

