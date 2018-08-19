EPR Properties (EPR) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EPR. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Friday, July 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.56.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR stock opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.49. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 8.63%. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a aug 18 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.06%.

In related news, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $2,105,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 137,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 30.0% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 53.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.