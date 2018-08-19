EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,688 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 30,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 298,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 73,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

Shares of CVX opened at $117.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $105.30 and a 1 year high of $133.88. The stock has a market cap of $236.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $42.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $603,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,422,690. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

