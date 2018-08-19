Envestnet Inc (ENV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $204.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) to report sales of $204.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.57 million. Envestnet posted sales of $175.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $815.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $814.70 million to $817.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $899.33 million per share, with estimates ranging from $815.50 million to $922.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $201.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.52 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Envestnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Envestnet to $56.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Envestnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

In other news, insider Anil Arora sold 531 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $33,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 4,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 122.6% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 112,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 62,229 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 11.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 28.6% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 51,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 542,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after acquiring an additional 27,080 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.95. 274,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,016. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provides research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.