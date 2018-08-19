Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Stake Lifted by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 2.8% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel owned 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $35,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 46,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 130.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,937.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,616,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,662,969.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.