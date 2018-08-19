EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) Holdings Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NPO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnPro Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

NYSE NPO opened at $75.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.79.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $393.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.48 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 7.33%. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

