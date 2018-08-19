Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 3,588 Shares of Unisys Co. (UIS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.11% of Unisys worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 8.8% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 60,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 305.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 19.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the second quarter valued at $140,000.

Unisys stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $806.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $667.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. equities analysts anticipate that Unisys Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UIS shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Unisys to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Unisys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

