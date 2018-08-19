Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 12,827 Albany International Corp. (AIN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Albany International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 531,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,314,000 after buying an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 9.3% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 32,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $800,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 36.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,516,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday.

AIN stock opened at $76.90 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $256.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.50 million. Albany International had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, dryer fabrics, and process belts.

