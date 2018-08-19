Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ERII shares. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

ERII traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 338,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.12 million, a P/E ratio of 130.00 and a beta of 5.40. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Hans Peter Michelet sold 101,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $828,158.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. SCP Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 248,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,292,000. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems.

