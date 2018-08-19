Enel (ENEL) Given a €5.40 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €5.40 ($6.14) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENEL. UBS Group set a €6.15 ($6.99) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.00 ($6.82) price target on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.82) price target on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a €5.10 ($5.80) price target on Enel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €5.73 ($6.52).

Shares of BIT ENEL opened at €4.93 ($5.60) on Friday. Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

