Encana Corp (ECA) Shares Bought by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Encana were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encana by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Encana by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 48,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Encana by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Encana by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 26,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encana by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Encana in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Encana from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Encana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.98.

Shares of ECA stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. Encana Corp has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.00.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 1.49%. analysts expect that Encana Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

