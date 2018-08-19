Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 25.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 682,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 234,731 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $11,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $7,233,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 101.0% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 189,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 95,093 shares in the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 41.2% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 68,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESRT shares. Bank of America cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

In related news, CFO David A. Karp bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $72,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $89,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Quark Holding Llc bought 284,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $4,748,730.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE:ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

