Elizabeth D. Bierbower Sells 3,092 Shares of Humana Inc (HUM) Stock

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,020,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
HUM opened at $324.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. Humana Inc has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $331.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.
HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 274.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 28,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 45,099 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 40,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 86.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,264,000 after purchasing an additional 37,964 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.5% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 144.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc is a health and well-being company focused on making it easy for people to achieve best health. Its strategy integrates care delivery, the member experience, and clinical & consumer insights to encourage engagement, behavior change, proactive clinical outreach, and wellness for the people.
