Elizabeth D. Bierbower Sells 3,092 Shares of Humana Inc (HUM) Stock

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,020,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HUM opened at $324.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. Humana Inc has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $331.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.08%.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 274.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 28,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 45,099 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 40,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 86.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,264,000 after purchasing an additional 37,964 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.5% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 144.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company focused on making it easy for people to achieve best health. Its strategy integrates care delivery, the member experience, and clinical & consumer insights to encourage engagement, behavior change, proactive clinical outreach, and wellness for the people.

