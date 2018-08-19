Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EFII. TheStreet upgraded Electronics For Imaging from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Electronics For Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronics For Imaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Electronics For Imaging from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.13.

EFII stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.56, a PEG ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.08. Electronics For Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Electronics For Imaging had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $261.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Electronics For Imaging will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $299,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $902,340 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 45.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Electronics For Imaging in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronics For Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronics For Imaging in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Electronics For Imaging in the second quarter valued at about $281,000.

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

