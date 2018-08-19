Electronic Arts (EA) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.13

Headlines about Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Electronic Arts earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the game software company an impact score of 47.2407604642129 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

EA stock opened at $128.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $99.63 and a 12 month high of $151.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The game software company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.86 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $138.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Argus raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.95.

In related news, insider Patrick Soderlund sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total transaction of $711,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,362,540.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,109 shares of company stock worth $16,592,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

