Electro-Sensors (ELSE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Electro-Sensors earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.3231627277527 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Electro-Sensors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

Electro-Sensors stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454. Electro-Sensors has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 million, a P/E ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.

About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors.

