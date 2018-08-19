Egerton Capital UK LLP Purchases 10,130 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,279,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 3.6% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned approximately 0.44% of Union Pacific worth $464,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $149.46 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $102.87 and a 12 month high of $151.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

