Education Realty Trust (EDR) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Education Realty Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.375837101789 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

EDR opened at $41.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Education Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $43.30.

EDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Education Realty Trust from $42.00 to $41.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

EdR (NYSE: EDR) is one of America's largest owners, developers and managers of collegiate housing. EdR is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust that owns or manages 79 communities with more than 42,300 beds serving 50 universities in 25 states. EdR is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, the S&P MidCap 400 and the Morgan Stanley REIT indices.

