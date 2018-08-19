Ecopetrol SA (EC) Stake Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,295 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 648,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 292,104 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $11,373,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $3,068,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. HSBC raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

EC opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25. Ecopetrol SA has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons.

