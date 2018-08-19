Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Holdings Lifted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $131,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $147.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.74 and a 52 week high of $150.46.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $994,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,470.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.40 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,539.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,308,471. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

