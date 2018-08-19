EBCoin Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. EBCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $110,299.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and IDEX. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00300556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00156516 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000216 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00036467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

