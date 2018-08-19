Eastman Chemical (EMN) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 53,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 41,042 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $3,284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 635,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,079,000 after buying an additional 120,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.31.

EMN opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $112.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.43%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, insider Lucian Boldea sold 3,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $364,912.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 20,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,058,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,715 shares of company stock worth $4,005,972 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.