Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,362 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of Easterly Government Properties worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $102,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $139,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 41.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $3,195,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $177,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,250 shares of company stock worth $3,697,950. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $916.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.41. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 3.51%. equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

