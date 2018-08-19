Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) Shares Bought by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America owned approximately 0.13% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 102,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $177,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,581.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $3,195,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,250 shares of company stock worth $3,697,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Shares of DEA opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The company has a market cap of $916.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.41. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $22.32.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 3.51%. analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

