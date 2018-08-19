East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $220,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $280,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 price target on East West Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.77.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $389.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

In other East West Bancorp news, insider Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $348,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 5,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $401,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,142 shares in the company, valued at $28,480,374.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,146 shares of company stock worth $6,459,916 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

