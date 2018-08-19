Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) by 511.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 76,850 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Earthstone Energy worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 36,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine cut Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 price objective on Earthstone Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $8.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $537.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.25. Earthstone Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.47%. research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

