Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $31.31 Million Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,717 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.97% of Hain Celestial Group worth $31,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth $160,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 113.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 119.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 112.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAIN. BidaskClub raised Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $32.00 price objective on Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $29.10 on Friday. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. Its grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.