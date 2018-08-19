Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 804,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 204,841 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $39,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 86.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,209 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 200.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 36.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 27,794 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 164.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 220,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 137,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 23.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 70,094 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Scott Greer sold 1,400 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $86,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,128.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 130,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $6,437,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,256,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,984 shares of company stock valued at $11,448,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $60.03 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $111.36. The company has a quick ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 19.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -109.15 and a beta of 2.08.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.70% and a net margin of 65.69%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3043.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NKTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 4th. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.91.

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

