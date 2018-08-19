Dynamic (DYN) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00017225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $24,042.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,381.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.92 or 0.04649047 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $560.04 or 0.08798441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00895965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.13 or 0.01494448 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00207503 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.02215798 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00298020 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000414 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,179,753 coins and its circulating supply is 5,091,432 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

