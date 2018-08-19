Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Dycom Industries worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 13.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DY opened at $77.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.15 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $731.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DY. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.45.

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.81 per share, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,982.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

