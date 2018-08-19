DXC Technology Co (DXC) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,652 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 10,385.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 102,607 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 17,477.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1,570.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 19,285 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,735,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 8,084 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $727,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,095 shares of company stock worth $2,614,649. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.18. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. research analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on DXC Technology from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.56.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

