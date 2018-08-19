Dustin Angelo Acquires 100,000 Shares of Anaconda Mining Inc (ANX) Stock

Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) Director Dustin Angelo bought 100,000 shares of Anaconda Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00.

TSE:ANX traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.30. 25,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,781. Anaconda Mining Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.56.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Point Rousse project covering an area of 5,794 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares located to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

