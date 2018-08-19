DSW (DSW) Lowered to Negative at Susquehanna Bancshares

DSW (NYSE:DSW) was downgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential downside of 16.95% from the stock’s current price.

DSW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on shares of DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DSW in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on shares of DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of DSW opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. DSW has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $712.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.83 million. DSW had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 13.42%. DSW’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. equities research analysts expect that DSW will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jared A. Poff sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $49,921.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,163.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSW. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DSW by 392.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DSW by 1,340.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in DSW during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DSW during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in DSW during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

