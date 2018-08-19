Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) Stake Increased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 1.38% of Douglas Dynamics worth $14,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

In other Douglas Dynamics news, insider Jonathon P. Sievert sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $51,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLOW opened at $43.40 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.