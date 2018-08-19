DopeCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $3,738.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, DopeCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $3,738.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00899437 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002735 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004002 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014591 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012917 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

