DISH Network Corp (DISH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) to post $3.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $3.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $13.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.51 billion to $13.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $13.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. DISH Network had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DISH. BidaskClub downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

DISH Network stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.13. 2,874,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $59.90. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,937,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 696,470 shares in the company, valued at $20,455,323.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Defranco acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,972,550. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,407,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,542,000 after purchasing an additional 112,586 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 17.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,599,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,487,000 after acquiring an additional 389,930 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $71,822,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in DISH Network by 6.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,299,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,229,000 after acquiring an additional 82,385 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in DISH Network by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,013,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.