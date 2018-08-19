DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DISCA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.15.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. analysts forecast that DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone purchased 1,407,000 shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $32,980,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 780,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,291,052.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $44,747,000. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 30.4% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,860 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 830.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,050 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in the second quarter worth about $23,579,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 409.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 744,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 598,620 shares during the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

