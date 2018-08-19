Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Entergy Co. (ETR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of Entergy worth $34,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,239,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,101,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 58.8% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,105,000 after purchasing an additional 105,855 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 26,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.3% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 33,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

NYSE ETR opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $71.95 and a 12-month high of $87.95.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.48. Entergy had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $1,129,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $39,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,961 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.