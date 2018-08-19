Dillard’s (DDS) Shares Gap Down to $75.80

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $71.54, but opened at $75.80. Dillard’s shares last traded at $74.02, with a volume of 575800 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dillard’s from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.37 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.33. Dillard’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $45,648.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 569 shares in the company, valued at $52,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $5,292,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,158,177.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,226 shares of company stock valued at $10,699,113 over the last 90 days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 55,315.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 29,317 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

