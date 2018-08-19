DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Position Increased by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.5% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 132,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 83.7% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $124.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $127.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.15.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $754.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 10,435 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,200,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at $713,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,775. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.18.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

